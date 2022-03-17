Tristan Just Hinted He Doesn’t Feel ‘Guilty’ For Cheating on Khloé After She Was Spotted With Trey Songz

After his latest paternity scandal, social media users were curious to find out Tristan Thompson’s response to Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz‘s recent outing together. The Good American cofounder was spotted spending time with her singer ex, who she dated just months before starting her relationship with Tristan. So, how did the basketball player react?

While the Chicago Bulls player, 31, has yet to officially weigh in on Khloé and Trey spending time together, he did share a rather cryptic message on social media following reports that the pair were spotted getting cozy at a party in Los Angeles. Tristan shared a lengthy quote to his Instagram Story on March 16, 2022, which featured a passage about no longer feeling “guilt” over “past” actions. “Let the past guide you rather than making you feel guilty,” the professional basketball player’s Instagram Story began.

“Let the future excite you rather than making you feel anxious,” the quote continued. “Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.” Tristan did not explain the quote further, but he did add two speaking head emojis to suggest he agreed wholeheartedly with the message.

The former Sacramento Kings player’s cryptic post came just hours after reports claimed Khloé and her long-ago ex, Trey, were “getting close” again after years apart. Although Trey is a married man, the pair had some fans speculating if romance was on the table again after they reportedly spent the whole night talking together at an intimate party hosted by Justin Bieber in West Hollywood on March 12, 2022, according to Page Six. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, and the “Bottoms Up” singer, 37, previously sparked dating rumors in July 2016, just months before the reality star began dating Tristan, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“Khloé has always had a thing about Trey,” a source told The Sun on March 15, 2022. “She hooked up with him back in 2016 and they stayed friends even after it was all over.” The insider went on to note that the pair are offering their support to one another. “She’s lending him a shoulder to cry on, because she also needs one too—and she is carrying a lot of anger over the Tristan chapter, and how it ended,” the source added, referring to Tristan’s public apology for cheating on her after a January 2022 paternity test confirmed he fathered a third child with another woman.

News broke in December 2021 that former personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan after conceiving a child with the athlete. Nichols, for her part, gave birth to their son Theo weeks before a paternity test finally confirmed that Tristan was the father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Cleveland Cavaliers player—who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig—wrote in an Instagram Story in January 2022. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He went on to apologize to Khloé, noting that she didn’t “deserve” this situation. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the athlete wrote at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” But is he still sorry? His latest Instagram Story might just suggest otherwise.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.