Tristan Thompson Just Told Khloé Kardashian ‘I Love You’ Amid His Cheating Scandal

Celebrating his girlfriend. Tristan Thompson wished Khloé Kardashian a happy Mother’s Day and told her “I love you” amid his cheating scandal with Sydney Chase.

Tristan, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé, took to his Instagram on Sunday, May 9 (a.k.a. Mother’s Day), to celebrate his girlfriend of four years. “Happy Mother’s Day @khloekardashian I love you,” Tristan wrote alongside a photo of Khloé and True.

Khloé, for her part, posted a tribute to her own mom, Kris Jenner, on her Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us. You are love in human form,” she wrote. She continued, “I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy.”

Tristan’s Mother’s Day post comes amid rumors that he cheated on Khloé with Sydney, an Instagram model who accused him of having an affair with her in April. In an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast on April 22, Sydney claimed that Tristan told her he was single when she asked if he was still with Khloé. “It was a peek-a-boo dick but baby it was good,” Sydney said when one of her friends asked her about sex with Tristan.

She continued, “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore. She also alleged that the two “talked and hung out” on several occasions. Sydney also claimed in an Instagram Live in April that Tristan told her that Khloé wasn’t “his type.” “Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back,'” Sydney said at the time, forgetting that she was on an Instagram Live with her friend. “Oh yeah, this is on Live. I’m about to fuck myself in the ass. Oh well, it’s fine.”

She continued, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”

In a TikTok video on April 26, Sydney doubled down on the claims that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” she wrote on her TikTok. In the video, Sydney said that Tristan last contacted her on April 13, the day after his and Khloé’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday. She also told viewers that Tristan messaged her after her claims on the “No Jumper” podcast. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said.

Since Sydney’s claims, Tristan’s has hired a lawyer, Marty Singer, who has sent cease and desist letters to both Sydney and Adam John Grandmaison, the host of the “No Jumper” podcast, where Sydney’s claims originated. Though Sydney previously stated that she has yet to receive a cease and desist letter from Tristan’s team, she confirmed in a recent Instagram Story that she has heard from Tristan’s lawyer but will not back down from her claims. “I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use,” she wrote. “However, I’m moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply. I will not be called a liar.”