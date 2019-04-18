Tristan Thompson Isn’t Happy with Khloé Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Shade

The news cycle is never short of Kardashian updates. Tristan Thompson reacted to Khloé Kardashian Instagram shade. The reality star has a history of being pretty vocal on Instagram with her ~subtle~ (AKA not really so subtle) messages about self-care and not letting people hurt you. Which, to be fair, is a message we all need to hear. So we’re not faulting her for that at all. However, Thompson is reportedly “really upset” with Kardashian over the disses she lobbed in his direction via her Instagram stories.

The ex-couple teamed up last weekend to make sure their daughter’s birthday party was a fun celebration. And while True had a lavish and wonderful celebration for her first birthday, it seems Kardashian and Thompson still aren’t on great terms. Kardashian posted a few cryptic Insta stories and then made her account private (still up for debate whether that was actually an accident, like she said, or a failed attempt at hiding her social media from Thompson). Regardless, a source told HollywoodLife that “Tristan, is really upset with Khloe right now. He’s taking a lot of her messages on Instagram personally and his feelings are getting hurt.”

Yesterday, April 17, Kardashian shared a quote that read, “Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.” That definitely seems pretty pointed at Thompson, we have to admit. But it’s also a pretty valid point she makes. And it works both ways—women should be the kind of person they’d want their sons to date too! We do get why Thompson might feel a bit attacked, though.

The day before, she shared a quote saying, “Don’t kill people with kindness, because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence, because not everyone deserves your attention.” Eek. Something is definitely going on.

These were posted just days after a video of Kardashian totally ignoring Thompson at True’s birthday party came out too. Hm. HollywoodLife’s source said of the party, “Tristan came into town expecting them to be able to have some positive interactions and maybe even get some of their issues resolved. But Khloe has been so shut down towards him, although she is cordial and is all for him seeing his daughter.”

The insider continued, “He was expecting a very different welcome, he’s very shocked that she’s acting this way. She’s never stayed mad at him for this long before. Tristan is not taking well. He’s stopped saying he wants to get back together with her, that’s no longer where his head is at anymore.”