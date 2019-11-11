Tristan Thompson Keeps Gushing About Khloé Kardashian On Instagram & Fans Are Over It

Another day, another chance for Koko’s baby daddy to desperately try to win her back. This time, Tristan Thompson’s Khloé Kardashian Instagram comments over her recent win at the People’s Choice Awards have fans mostly rolling their eyes. After accepting two awards for Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé does deserve high praise—but does she need it from the man who repeatedly cheated on her? I’m gonna let you decide on that one.

Regardless of what we think Tristan should be doing, he’s made it clear that he’ll hop onto any opportunity to win Khloé back. Even if that means consulting with Drake to buy her a luxury car, dropping heart-eye emojis on her IG posts left and right, or even meeting up to chat with her sister, Kim. But that’s none of my business. In what’s only the latest grand gesture, Tristan decided to drop a paragraph-long caption congratulating his ex (who does happen to be the mother of his child, True Thompson, so there’s that.) His commentary was…excessive to say the least:

“Wow wow wow @KhloeKardashian 👑👑 Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️”

We get it, Tristan—you really want to win her back. KUWTK fans, however, are officially over it when it comes to Tristan’s flattering ways (after all, we’re sure all that smooth-talking is what got himself into a mess with Jordyn Woods in the first place.) Fans began flooding the comments of his post with messages of anger and protection for Ms. Good American. Here’s just a few to get you nodding along in agreement:

“You’re a confused man who needs help😭 leave khloe alone.” “Leave her tf alone already. If it’s not about your daughter leave her alone. You are so damn thirsty. You only want her back cause you know she’s doing just fine without being with you” “The real clout chase”

Whew. The tea is too hot—even for us to handle!