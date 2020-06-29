Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian ‘I Love You’ on Her Birthday—Very Interesting

The Khloé-Tristan story continues. Tristan Thompson told Khloé Kardashian “I love you” amid dating rumors, and we don’t know what to think. The Cleveland Cavaliers player took to his Instagram on Saturday, June 28, to wish his ex-girlfriend—and the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson—a happy 36th birthday. At the end of his message, the NBA star slipped in an ILY for his ex.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Tristan captioned a photo of him, Khloé and True on a trampoline. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Tristan and Khloé split in February 2019 after two years together. The breakup came after news broke that the basketball player had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal led to a fallout between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family, including her former best friend. After the news, Khloé also slammed her ex-boyfriend, who had cheated on her before, for his infidelity during their relationship.

Nowadays, Khloé and Tristan have reconciled. While the Good American founder maintains that the two are simply co-parents to True, there have been reports that their relationship has been more romantic in the past few months. A source told Us Weekly in May that the two are “very much acting like a couple” while quarantined together. There’s also a video of the two flirting at a friend’s birthday party in June.

Whether Khloé and Tristan are back together or not, we’re happy that True has two loving parents who seem to get along despite their intense past.