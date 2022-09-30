Khloe & Tristan Were Secretly Engaged When He Fathered Another Woman’s Baby—Here’s When He Proposed

Hidden away. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were actually engaged before his paternity scandal. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed that the former couple kept the engagement secret because of the fragile state of their on-and-off relationship.

In a conversation with Kim, Khloé revealed how she felt about Tristan fathering a child with another woman. “We were in the best place. So when we are in the peak of our relationship you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do on the worst of our relationship. “I am just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith.” Kim responded, “One of the lessons [from this] is you can’t worry about what is humiliating. I mean the fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

Kim revealed that she didn’t know about the engagement through her sister, but months after when Tristan told her. “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine’s Day,” she said. “And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?’ and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ Oh my God, she didn’t tell us!” Khloé defended her decision on keeping the engagement private because of her confidence in the relationship. “I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,'” she said. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”