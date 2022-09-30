Khloe & Tristan Were Secretly Engaged When He Fathered Another Woman’s Baby—Here’s When He Proposed

Hidden away. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were actually engaged before his paternity scandal. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed that the former couple kept the engagement secret because of the fragile state of their on-and-off relationship.
In a conversation with Kim, Khloé revealed how she felt about Tristan fathering a child with another woman. “We were in the best place. So when we are in the peak of our relationship you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do on the worst of our relationship. “I am just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith.” Kim responded, “One of the lessons [from this] is you can’t worry about what is humiliating. I mean the fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”
Khloé defended her decision on keeping the engagement private because of her confidence in the relationship. “I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,'” she said. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”
Sources told BuzzFeed News that the basketball player actually proposed to Khloé in December 2019. In 2021, former personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, alleging that the pair conceived a child together after having an affair earlier that year. Tristan, for his part, vehemently denied these claims until a January 2022 paternity test confirmed that he did, in fact, father the child, who was born in December 2021. Maralee has since filed additional court documents against the NBA player, which include alleged direct messages from Tristan claiming he was engaged to Khloé at the time of the affair. While Tristan’s legal team claims that the messages are fake, Maralee’s lawyer argues that his denial only proves his “refusal” to support their child.
Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy on August 5, 2022, according to her reps to Page Six. Khloé’s reps confirmed that the two would have a second child together to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement read,“ We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Khloé and Tristan have one daughter, True, 4. The surrogacy was planned before news broke that Tristan cheated. A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”
The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.
Strong Looks Better Naked
For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.