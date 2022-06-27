Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people.

On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloe despite everything that went down between them.” The source continued, “At this point, Tristan just wants Khloe to be happy. He had hoped it wouldn’t be with another man but the only thing he cares about, and feels he has a say in, is that anybody Khloe who dates Khloe also treats their daughter with respect.”

According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is currently seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim at a dinner party. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.”

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Khloé denied that she was seeing anyone. A fan reposted a claim from DeuxMoi that Khloé was dating an NBA player. The fan page KardashianSocial posted the screenshot with the caption, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” Khloé responded in the Instagram comments, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter [True] and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️”

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. He welcomed a baby boy with Nichols in December 2021. Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé found out about the news during a taping of The Kardashians. Kim revealed the news through text on an episode that aired on June 9, 2022. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

