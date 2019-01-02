Tristan Thompson Ignored Khloé Kardashian on the Dance Floor & the Video Is So Awkward

Taylor Swift spent her New Year’s Eve dressing up as her “childhood heroes” with Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Tiffany Haddish spent it partying until 7 a.m. and forgetting most of her comedy set the next day. And Tristan Thompson spent it ignoring Khloé Kardashian for another person on the dance floor? Video of Thompson and Kardashian’s NYE celebration show him doing just that, and needless to say, it’s pretty awkward.

The video, posted by The Shade Room, shows Kardashian dressed to the nines, dancing against Thompson whose back is turned away from her. The clip shows the Keeping up with the Kardashians star twerking against Thompson in a skin-tight metallic jumpsuit for a few moments before realizing that he’s completely ignoring her. The video continues with Kardashian turning to the camera and making an annoyed face, as the cameraperson tries to get the attention of Thompson, who seems to be talking to someone else. “When you tryna dance for your man but 😩👀 🗣 #ItsNotTooLateToLeaveHimIn2018Sis 🎥” The Shade Room captioned the video.

The video comes eight months after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian—who was expecting their first child, a baby daughter named True Thompson, at the time—with two women in a video obtained by TMZ. Given their history, fans weren’t happy with Thompson’s behavior and encouraged Kardashian to leave him. “He is a damn fool,” one fan commented. Another added, “Ohhhhhh hellllllllll nooooooooooooo.”

As awkward as the video was, it looks like Thompson simply didn’t notice Kardashian was there. Judging from other Instagrams of the couple on NYE, Thompson and Kardashian looked like they were having a blast and that the minor dance floor tiff didn’t ruin their 2019.

Let’s hope 2019 is drama-free for the Kardashians.