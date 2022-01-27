Tristan Was Seen With a Woman on His Lap 2 Weeks After He Apologized For ‘Humiliating’ Khloé

Is there another woman calling herself Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend already? While it may be too early to say, a new TikTok is prompting speculation that the NBA player is moving fast to find a new partner despite his recent cheating drama with his ex Khloé Kardashian.

In a video obtained by TikTok user Tricia Caracoza, the NBA player was spotted looking rather cozy with a new mystery woman. The clip, which was uploaded on January 26, 2022, shows Tristan flirting with the brunette as she sat on his lap. According to Tricia, the clip of Tristan was recorded at a club following the Sacramento Kings’ game versus the Milwaukee Bucks on January 22, 2022. “He walks in, he sits down directly next to me, and within a few minutes I ended up recording my best friend dancing in front of me,” Tricia explained in a second video uploaded to TikTok.

However, the basketball player soon realized she was recording and allegedly attempted to grab her phone. “He saw the flashlight come on and he snatched my phone out of my hand,” Tricia alleged, adding, “I have never seen a man click ‘X’ on a video so fast, thinking I was recording him.” From her perspective, the NBA player was “worried” about being recorded after he “brought a whole female with him to the club” just two weeks after issuing a public apology to Khloé.

“I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him,” Tricia wondered. “Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together? That’s exactly why. Tristan Thompson is a dog.”

The apology Tricia was referring to came on January 3, 2022, and followed weeks of speculation that Tristan fathered a third baby with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. After weeks of denying the allegations, Tristan’s paternity test came back positive, prompting the NBA star to apologize for his actions. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

At the time, Tristan also expressed his regrets to his ex-girlfriend Khloé, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter True Thompson. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” But was he sorry enough to stay out of the club for more than a couple weeks? It appears not.

