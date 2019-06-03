Khloé Kardashian Just Explained Why ‘KUWTK’ Blurred Tristan Thompson’s Face & LOL

Fans were a bit confused after Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend made an appearance but something was v different from how we’ve seen him before. Tristan Thompson’s faced was blurred in the KUWTK episode every time he appeared in a photograph. This was unusual considering he’s been on the show for quite some time now and we’ve always seen his face. So what does this mean? Well, we don’t really have a clear answer but leave it to avid fans and Twitter users to draw out some sort of explanation. Fans were quick to jump on the social media site—tweeting at the show and Khloé—asking WTF was going on with Thompson’s face.

The 34-year-old reality star seemed just as genuinely perplexed about the whole matter as her fans were. She hadn’t realized the show had blurred him out, and wanted to make sure it was clear that she had nothing to do with it. Although the episode delved into a bit of the Thompson-Khloé drama, this was not some sort of sly move on her part. In fact, it was only because of Twitter that the mom-of-one even found out his face was blurred. Some fans were suggesting his blurred face was a slight to him.

One Twitter user wrote, “The fact that Tristan’s face is blurred out for the entire episode says a lot. #yikes.” Another added, “Why is Tristan’s face blurred out in the photos?? Ya’ll do know we know who he is and what he look like right??” (LOL. True).

Khloé, inundated with many similar tweets, replied, “”Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out.” Kim and Kourtney didn’t get involved, obvi. But the messages weren’t directed at them.

But, never fear, jus as we suspected, their was no ill-will or malicious intent with that blurry pics. It turns out it may just be as simple as unsigned wavers Khloé explained, writing, “We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK”. As Khloé went on to explain in a later tweet, all actors, particularly reality stars, must sign a waver allowing the show to use their photos. In a film, the set-decorators might use a real photo of an actor from when they were a child—they need a signed waver from said actor. The same goes for reality stars on television. So yeah, most likely the NBA player wasn’t sent a waver or didn’t get around to signing it before the episode aired. Whoops!