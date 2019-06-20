Tristan Thompson’s Ex “Felt” For Khloé Kardashian After The Cheating Scandals & She’s Better Than Us

The dramatic saga continues. Tristan Thompson’s ex Jordain Craig reacted to the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. Craig — the mother of Thompson’s 2-year-old son, Prince — has already levied claims that she and Thompson were still together when the basketball player began seeing Khloé Kardashian. At the time, Craig was also pregnant with their son.

It’s been a drawn-out point of contention between Woods and Kardashian as to the timeline of when Thompson cheated, what really transpired and how Kardashian (and by extension her family) have treated Woods. But Craig had some words to parse out on the affair. “She really felt for Khloé when Tristan cheated on her,” a source shared in the recent issue of Us Weekly, “but she should have realized he’d done it before.”

While Craig understands the position Kardashian is in, it doesn’t come without some complicated feelings, as she believes Thompson was already seeing the reality star and businesswoman during their relationship. “Jordan has moved on from the drama of Tristan hooking up with Khloé while she was pregnant with Prince,” the source continued. “Jordan does question the timing of Khloe’s very public timeline of events during that time in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé.”

Kardashian recently took to Instagram and shared “her truth” in a lengthy story from June 12. “He showed me physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” Kardashian shared in the Instagram story.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the mother of 14-month-old True, whom she shares with Thompson. By all accounts, Kardashian is ready to move on to the next phase of her life. “They are still co-parenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan” the insider explained. “Khloé is so happy with True, it’s like nothing else matters.”

Originally posted on SheKnows.