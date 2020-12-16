Here’s the Truth About Tristan Thompson’s Date With a Mystery Blonde Without Khloé Kardashian

Despite what fans may think, Tristan Thompson didn’t cheat on Khloé Kardashian with a blonde in Boston. For those who don’t know, Tristan moved to Boston in November after he signed a $19 million deal to play as the center and power forward player for the Boston Celtics. Khloé, for her part, didn’t move to Boston and has stayed in Calabasas, California, with their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

On Sunday, December 13, Tristan was photographed at dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston with a mystery blonde woman. At the time, the Daily Mail published the photos, which showed Thompson and the woman across from each other at dinner, fans wondered if Tristan cheated on Khloé again after his scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2019. “I spoke to him and welcomed him to Boston. It was just him and the girl at dinner,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

So what really happened? Turns out, the blonde woman wasn’t Tristan’s date, but his estate manager named Julia. Julia, who found Tristan’s home in California, is also working with him on looking for a home in Boston, according to TMZ. The site also reported that Julia and Tristan’s dinner wasn’t romantic.

In November, a source told E! News that, though Khloé is “supportive” of Tristan’s move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics, she doesn’t plan to move to Boston with him. “Khloé is supportive of Tristan and his career,” the source said.. “She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn’t intend to uproot her and their life.” The source continued, “They don’t know what’s going to happen. They are still figuring things out.”

TMZ also reported at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t plan to “uproot” her and True’s life in Los Angeles because she wanted to keep her daughter closer to her cousins a.k.a. the kids of her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. TMZ also reported at the time that KoKo planned to make “extended visits” to Boston to see Tristan but Los Angeles will remain their home.