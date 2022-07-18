Tristan Is Already Dating Again After Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé—See His New GF

Nothing to see here. After Khloé Kardashian’s surrogacy announcement, many people are asking who is Tristan Thompson dating now? Though Khloé and Tristan remain split, the Chicago Bulls basketball player made moves in Mykonos, Greece, and held hands with a special someone.

Tristan was spotted in Mykonos, Greece on the weekend of July 16, 2022. TMZ posted a video of Tristan partying in a club called Bonbonniere and surrounded by girls. In one particular instance, he was seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with a mystery woman around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Khloe’s representative announced that she and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogate to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Tristan and Khloé planned to have the surrogate before his cheating scandal. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Khloé’s dating life, however, seems to be on pause for the new baby. “Khloé truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” a source told HollywoodLife on July 15, 2022. “Khloé has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.” The source explained that she’s also not giving up on love. “She isn’t giving up on men, or anything like that. She knows that there is someone out there that will not ever want to cheat on her and will want the same things she wants,” they explained. “Dipping her hand in the dating pond showed her that she is more than a catch and that she really can feel attraction to someone again and experience affection with someone. It’s something she had forgotten.”

