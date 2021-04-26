Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Khloé Kardashian Again & Told a Woman He’s Single

Deja vu. A woman accused Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloé Kardashian again and telling her that he was single. On the Thursday, April 22, episode of the “No Jumper” podcast, host Adam 22 interviewed four women, who call themselves The Blackout Girls,

During the interview, one of the women, Hayden, turns to her friend, Sidney, to ask a question. “How was Tristan Thompson’s dick?” she said, according to Radar Online. The site reported that Sidney looked embarrassed by the question but decided to answer. “It was a peek-a-boo dick but baby it was good,” she said. Sidney then claimed that Tristan told her that he was single and no longer with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. She also alleged that the two “talked and hung out” on several occasions.

When one of the friends asked Sidney when the hookup occurred, Sidney said that it was in either January or February of 2021.She also said that she asked Tristan if he was really single, to which he confirmed that he was. Sidney then claimed that she ended her fling with Tristan after discovering that he was still with Khloé.

Tristan and Khloé broke up in February 2019 after rumors that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloé confirmed in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in February 2021 that she and Tristan—who share 3-year-old daughter True—are back together and working on their relationship. “I don’t know what the future holds,” she told him in the episode. “All I do know is I’m actively trying to take down little bricks. I’m trying to be more trusting. It’s a slow process, but that’s just how it has to be for me. I do appreciate the effort you make and the new you — it’s night and day who you are.”

Khloé also confirmed that she and Tristan were back together in an Instagram tribute at the time in honor of his birthday. “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you.”

She continued, “I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many.”

