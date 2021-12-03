Tristan Is Expecting a Baby With a Woman He Allegedly Cheated on Khloé With For ‘Months’

Yes, there’s another Tristan Thompson baby on the way—and no, it’s not with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA star is reportedly expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, per The Daily Mail.

The outlet revealed that Tristan’s third child, a baby boy, is due on December 3, 2021. According to a paternity lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail, the baby was conceived in March 2021 when the Sacramento Kings player slept with Nichols, 31, in a Houston, Texas hotel room following his birthday celebrations. At the time, Tristan was still dating Khloé. The basketball player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, share a 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Tristan also has a 4-year-old son, Prince Thompson, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Nichols, for her part, was recently photographed in Los Angeles. The photos—which you can see here—show the heavily pregnant mom-to-be walking her dog. The personal trainer is currently suing Tristan for child support, alleging that their affair began at least “five months” before his birthday in March 2021 and continued even after she got pregnant. Tristan, however, insists that he and Nichols only had sex twice during the same encounter on his birthday weekend.

According to Tristan, he and Nichols attended a party together in celebration of his birthday at the time. Per the documents, Tristan claims Nichols drove him to the event before going back to his hotel, where she claimed to have a “special birthday surprise” for him. Tristan, for his part, admitted that he understood this surprise to be sex. “When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Tristan said in his filing, per the Daily Mail. “Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

Tristan continued, “We did not drink at my hotel room and Petitioner was not drunk. After we had sexual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my ‘special birthday’ as she called it. I told her I had to get up early in the morning but she said it would not be an issue for her. After we had sexual intercourse, we went to bed.”

The Canadian basketball star went on to note that they had sex one more time the following morning. “We were both naked sleeping with one another,” he added. “Before I left the hotel, we had sexual intercourse again in the morning.” Tristan’s ex Khloé is also mentioned in his statement, where she is referred to as his “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of his child, per the Daily Mail.

News of Khloé and Tristan’s split broke in June 2021. The on-again, off-again pair dated for five years prior to calling it quits again after rumors Tristan cheated on Khloé again with model Sydney Chase. During an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast in April 2021, Chase claimed that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with her after he reportedly lied about no longer being in a relationship with the KUWTK alum. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” Chase said at the time. Following their split, a source told E! News in June 2021 that Khloé was “done” with Tristan for good.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.