Tristan’s Baby Mama Just Revealed Their Son’s Name—Here’s the Real Meaning Behind It

Just one month after his paternity test came back positive, Tristan Thompson’s baby’s name has finally been revealed. The child’s mother, Maralee Nichols, shared the name in a statement alongside a birth certificate.

According to a birth certificate shared with E! News, Tristan and Maralee’s baby boy is named Theo Thompson. “Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God,'” Maralee revealed in her statement to E! News. “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe.” Maralee went on to add, “I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

Baby Theo was born in Santa Monica, California on December 1, 2021. At the time of his birth, Tristan was still denying all claims that he was the child’s father. As such, Maralee is listed as the sole parent on her son’s birth certificate. The former personal trainer notes that “because he was not present at Theo’s birth,” Tristan’s name was not included on Theo’s birth certificate.

The Sacramento Kings player confirmed in January 2022 that he fathered a child with the fitness model. Tristan, for his part, was believed to still be dating his now-ex Khloé Kardashian when he conceived the baby with Maralee back in March 2021. The NBA star shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloé; he is also father to a 5-year-old son, Prince Thompson, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he added. Since his statement, however, it seems that no efforts have been made to be a part of baby Theo’s life.

According to a spokesperson for Maralee, the NBA star “has done nothing” to support his son despite reports claiming that he would be expected to pay child support. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Maralee’s rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six on February 14, 2022. The rep went on to note at the time that Tristan hadn’t met his son yet. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the rep said.

