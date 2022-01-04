Tristan Just Apologized to Khloé For the ‘Humiliation’ He Caused After a Paternity Test Proved He Cheated & Fathered a 3rd Baby

Owning up. Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloé Kardashian was shared publicly on social media—and in it, the NBA player is admitting to causing the reality star “heartache” and “humiliation” after a paternity test confirmed that he fathered a third child during an affair.

Tristan, who is currently in the middle of a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, requested the paternity test himself. Maralee first took legal action against Tristan in June 2021, claiming that she and the basketball player conceived a baby boy in March 2021 while celebrating his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. The former personal trainer claimed at the time that the child’s conception took place during a “months” long affair, during which Tristan was still dating Khloé, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. (Tristan is also a father to Prince Thompson, his son with ex Jordan Craig.)

After weeks of denying the allegations, Tristan’s paternity test has come back positive—and now, the Sacramento Kings player is apologizing for his actions. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan wrote in an Instagram Story on January 3, 2021. “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

According to an August 2021 filing by Nichols’ legal team, Tristan previously sent alleged texts to Nichols claiming he wouldn’t be “involved at all” with the child. In his Instagram Story post, however, Tristan suggested that he will be a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote.

While Tristan did not offer an apology to Maralee, he did express his regrets to his ex-girlfriend Khloé. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

