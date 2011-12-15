Trish Summerville Talks ‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’

Trish Summerville spoke exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter about designing the costumes for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. She never once thought about turning it down — “It was a definite yes from the beginning” she says. At the time she was brought on their was no script for her to read, so she turned to the book. She goes on to explain that there was nothing in the book about the clothing — except that it was dark.

She was given complete creative freedom over the costumes for the movie. She was able to creative a full wardrobe for all of the actors, including the 60s flashback scenes. Summerville says about creating the wardrobe: “It’s building, making, buying a bit of vintage and real things, then aging and distressing. It takes an incredibly long time.”

Considering the innovative take Summerville took when creating the costumes for the film, it should come as no surprise that she was also the creative mind behind the collaboration with H&M.

Are you excited to check out the outfits in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo?

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Photo viaBEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA