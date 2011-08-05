The Trip of a Lifetime Will Make You Better At Work

If there is anything we can learn from Europeans it is to-take vacation.

Studies show that most, especially New Yorkers, never make time for a proper getaway. And even if we physically go, we bring our work along keeping us constantly in work mode. No benefit there.

You may feel a vacation will compromise your position at work but it’s quite the contrary. Reports indicate that vacation leads to an increased quality of life and therefore an increased quality of work. Time away helps promote creativity by shutting down the engines in order to reconnect with ourselves and loved ones.

So if you were to pick up and go right now where would it be?

Exactly one year ago to the day, I quit New York for a month, in exchange for the Amalfi Coast. The jewel in my travel path was most certainly Capri. If and when you arrive at this magical island be sure to do the following:

Gypsy Beach. Follow Via Krupp, which has recently been re-opened after restoration, three miles down hairpin bends to the bottom and you will find, Gypsy Beach. You’ll know it when you get there. And if you’re very brave, do some cliff jumping. It’s the perfect spot.

La Fontellina. Classic blue and white umbrellas, surrounded by the sapphire sea and the epic mountainside-one day here and you’re idea of a day at the beach will never be the same.

Shop. While many come to Capri to shop it is mostly a tourist trap, in my opinion. But the one thing you must get is a traditional Capri sandal. Go to Canfora at the foot of the Quisisana for a handmade pair. I still have mine after four years.

Grotta. Head to the bottom of the island and rent a small vessel for a day to tour around by boat. Stop at each grotta, hop off the boat and enjoy. This should not cost you more than 100 euros for 4 hours or 200-250 with a marinaio.

Eat. Italy is known to have to best food in the world. For lunch head to Marina Piccola and you will find a place called Terrazza Da Ciro. Have the spaghetti al vongole. It will change your life. For dinner it has to be Verginiello. A local restaurant as old as the island itself. Uncharacteristically cheap, for Capri, and literally the best meal of your life.

Sweets. The best gelato in the world: Gelateria Buonocore. Your nose will find it.