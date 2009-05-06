Object Of Desire

A trip to the Costume Institute at the Met to see “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion”, $20 (suggested donation), at metmuseum.org

Reason #1

While we’ve covered the Met Gala, the notoriously exclusive and black-tie affair, all the glitz and glamour aside, the focus should be on the 2009 must-see exhibit. “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion” focuses on the most iconic supermodels throughout the 20th century, exposing their influence on fashion and pop culture.

Reason #2

Sponsored by Marc Jacobs, the exhibit is organized by decades and features some of the most significant runway looks of the last century along with a host of influential photographs of the models who defined each era.

Reason #3

On display exclusively at the Met for a limited time (from May 6 to August 9, 2009), this look at the world of fashion from 1947-1997, is not just an exhibit but a living piece of fashion history that should not be missed seeing. Plus, unlike the Costume Institute Gala which is harder to get into than the Oval Office, the gallery exhibit is open to all!