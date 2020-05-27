Lizzo Wore A Trikini & Now I’m Only Buying Face Masks That Match My Swimsuits

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s just accept the facts: Face masks are a huge part of our lives right now, whether we like it or not. It’s important to wear a face covering in order to help protect the health of others, yes, but they’re also becoming a truly hot accessory. Don’t believe us? Just look at the 2020 trikini trend that’s popping up everywhere—including on our queen Lizzo. Since it looks like we’ll be wearing masks well into summer, it’s recently become a trend to match your mask to your swimsuit—now affectionately known as the trikini. Summer fashion never looked so healthy (and also mathematical).

If you’d like some visuals—which we’re betting you would, considering this trend is truly unique—take a gander at Lizzo’s latest Instagram photoshoot. The singer stepped out (and by out, we mean outside to the pool in the backyard) in a stunning itty bitty bikini with a matching face mask from Thick by Robyn. Over-the-top? Maybe. Our new favorite summer look? Definitely. After all, if you’re not taking style clues from Lizzo, you’re not living your best life. So go ahead and embrace this trikini trend for what it is: iconic.

Luckily for us all, it’s actually very easy to achieve the trikini look. Even if a brand doesn’t sell a bikini or swimsuit that matches a mask exactly, you can wear similar colors or DIY your own. The possibilities are endless, but one thing is for sure: The trikini trend is about to be everywhere this summer, so dive in and stay healthy, y’all.

1. Londre Swimsuit & Face Mask

If you’re not a fan of bikinis, you can always opt to wear a one-piece swimsuit and match your face mask to that. This blush pink shade is truly a summery dream.

2. Thick By Robyn PanKini Set

If you want the exact look worn by Lizzo, here it is. You get a bikini top, bottom, mask and gloves in each set. Wear it without the gloves, and you’ve got a trikini. Wear it with the gloves, and you’re rocking a pankini, baby.

3. Aerie Bikini & Face Mask

Opting for an all-white option is a true classic. White swimsuits are seriously cute, and it’s super easy to match your face mask to them this summer.

4. SHEKINI Bikini & New Republic Masks

When in doubt, DIY! If your favorite swimsuit brand doesn’t have matching masks, treat yourself to a simple black bikini and match a black face mask to it. Simple. As. That.

