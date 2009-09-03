A Tribute to Fashion’s Night Out: Patrick and His Muses

New York Fashion Week is in sight, and I feel like a little kid at a candy shop…my sweet tooth is aching for couture. If you’re as crazy as us, then this news will send you soaring with excitement: Patrick Demarchelier will photograph 100 models in their own unique rendition of the Fashion’s Night Out T-shirts on Sept. 9. Some of our favorites like Daria Werbowy, Lily Donaldson and Erin Wasson will be lined up in front of Bryant Park tents for the shoot; can’t wait to see the outcome. Here’s my guess: Daria will probably be motorcycle-chic in studs, Lily will clearly be wearing her tee as a minidress and Erin’s will be cropped… What’s your take? I’m seriously screaming with delight (oh and envy).

