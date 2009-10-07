Tribute to Irving Penn: Famous Fashion Photography

Irving Penn began his career in the 1940s as a fashion photographer for Vogue Magazine, for which he continued to contribute for decades after. His works of art consisted of simplistic images on stark, blank studio backgrounds. He was known to isolate his subjects and create still lives, such as the 1943 Vogue cover above, a quality that makes his work undeniably recognizable. Irving Penn was a master of fashion photography, among many other talents, and his work will live on to be remembered by many generations to come.
Kate Moss, 1996
“Women with Roses on Her Arm” (Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn), 1950
Diane von Furstenberg for Vogue, 1968
The Balenciaga Mistique Editorial shoot with Gemma Ward, Vogue, 2006
Harlequin Dress (Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn), New York, 1950
Mouth for L’Oréal, New York, 1986
Vogue, Fashion Photograph (Café in Lima), Peru, 1948
Balenciaga Dress, 1950
Vogue 1940s-80s