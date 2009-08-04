A Tribute to Abbey Lee

Abbey Lee Kershaw has been killing it lately- so much so that from now on, it’s simply Abbey Lee. Our relationship with the Aussie native started out rocky, just like her relationship with the runway (remember those falls), but everything she touches seems to be turning to gold lately.

She looked beautiful as she attended the Vogue Australia 50th Anniversary Dinner in Max Azria Fall 09. It takes something special to take a nose ring and dark lipstick from grunge to romantic.

She was also featured in Vogue Australia alongside Catherine McNeil. Calling the editorial, titled “Come As You Are,” shot by Greg Kadel, is a huge understatement. Huge.

September Vogue Nippon