5 Buzzy Films Premiering This Week at the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival may not have the gravitas of, say, Sundance, but it remains the city’s most iconic festival, headed up by equally iconic actor Robert DeNiro and his parnter-in-crime, co-founder Jane Rosenthal. The downtown-centric fest is filled with hip, independent, and star-studded flicks—and this year’s offerings include some seriously buzzy flicks. From vampire narratives to fashion documentaries, read on to see five movies to watch out for at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival!

1. “Dior and I“

No film festival is complete without an in-depth look at the world of fashion, and this year’s offering is a Frédéric Tcheng-directed documentary about Dior artistic director Raf Simons, who took the helm at the iconic label in 2012. The film focuses on Simons’ first haute couture collection for the brand, as well as the pressures he felt as he made his first foray into the world of Dior.

2. “Summer of Blood“

Writer/director Onur Tukel’s has created a bizarre, darkly funny satire about a deadbeat Brooklyn dweller named Eric whose life gets way more exciting after he’s bitten by a vampire. He abandons all sense of responsibility as he becomes a New York-nightlife mainstay—showing no mercy to his victims.

3. “Mala Mala“

This Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini-directed documentary aims its lens at the transgender community in Puerto Rico, telling the stories of nine social fixtures ranging from a prominent drag queen to a respected business owner. The film is getting buzz not only for its well-crafted exposé of an oft-ignored community, but also for its stellar cinematography.

4. “In Your Eyes“

Cult director Joss Whedon (of “Serenity,” “The Cabin in the Woods,” and “Avengers” fame) takes his first real stab at romance in this tongue-in-cheek story about an East Coast housewife and her metaphysical connection to an ex-con who lives in New Mexico. We’ll watch pretty much anything Whedon attaches his name to, so we’re really excited to see how he tackles a love story.

5. “Ballet 422“

Director Jody Lee Lipes focused this documentary on a low-ranking 25-year-old member of the New York City Ballet, Justin Peck, who gets an almost unheard-of opportunity to choreograph his own piece. The film takes a look at the opportunity from every possible angle, giving it appropriate context in terms of both its loftiness and its heft.