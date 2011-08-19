Tribeca Film Festival Star, THE CARRIER, to Show Again in NY

An Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, documentary film THE CARRIER, will be screening at the IFC Theatre on 6th Avenue here in NYC for a week, starting this Friday, August 19th.

The film deals with the difficult but important subject matter, that is the AIDS epidemic in Africa, specifically in landlocked Zambia.In Zambia it has been estimated that more than 250 people each day are infected with the disease and fewer than 15% of adults know their HIV status.

While shedding light on the dangerous polygamist practices of the country, Maggie Betts, the film’s director, mainly focuses on the heroism of the women who’s desire is not to save themselves but to protect the next generation by breaking the cycle of transmission.

The film’s visuals are lush and lyrical in style but heartbreaking in their context. However, you will not walk away without a message of “hope and renewal, of love and diginity.”

Maggie Betts, will be doing Q&As after the evening screenings on Friday, August 19th and Monday, August 22nd. For a little more information on the film, screening times and purchasing tickets, here is the film’s link on theIFC website.

You can become a fan here and watch the trailer for melting awe-inspiration.