5 Up-and-Comers To Keep An Eye On At The 2012 Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival may not be the biggest of the bunch as far as movie fests go, but it is still definitely packed with tons of quality films, and just like New York City itself, the festival’s only real trademark is its diversity.
At Tribeca (or TFF as it’s called on the cobblestone streets), you’ll find a mixture of genres and experience levels (both on a directorial and acting front), so this just happens to be one festival where you’ll see household names (think James Franco, Bobby De Niro and the like) headlining premieres along with some relative unknowns.
But because we have yet to see the performances in the latter group, we’ve compiled a list of people you may kind-of-sort-of know when they had that supporting role in that one movie, but who will most give big-time, possibly career-launching performances at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.
Browse through our top five up-and-coming talents to keep an eye out for this week in the slideshow above–and don’t forget to check out the full festival lineup over on the official TFF website, and let us know who you’re looking forward to seeing at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival that kicks off this Wednesday in lower Manhattan!
Juno Temple and Riley Keough
"Up and coming" is definitely an appropriate phrase to describe Juno Temple. She recently starred in indie flick Dirty Girl and has had bit parts in big-budget movies like Atonement and The Other Boleyn Girl. In Jack and Diane, Temple and Riley Keough (The Runaways) star as a young couple whose summer romance turns nightmarish.
Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto got everyone's attention when she played the love interest in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. At Tribeca, she plays the title character in Trishna, an adaptation of Tess of the d'Urbervilles set in contemporary India. And if you were ever forced to read the book in high school, then you know the story is an intriguing concept in itself. The movie is also directed by the talented Michael Winterbottom so there's no telling if Freida Pinto from Slumdog Millionaire could one day be recognized as Freida Pinto from Trishna.
Chris Colfer
For Glee fans, Chris Colfer is already a huge star, but he's making his big screen debut in a big way. The 21-year-old wrote and stars in Struck By Lightning, a comedy about an aspiring journalist who blackmails fellow high school students to get them to contribute to his literary magazine. With some serious comedic talent including Allison Janney and Bridesmaids' Rebel Wilson, Struck By Lightning looks to be a promising showcase of Colfer's writing and acting skills.
Jess Weixler
You may know Jess Weixler from her starring role in 2007's comedic horror film Teeth. In Free Samples, a movie with perhaps more mainstream appeal, she stars as Jillian, a twenty-something in the midst of a bit of a quarter-life crisis. It's one of the movies we're most excited for at this year's festival, partly because of what looks to be a strong and funny performance from Weixler.