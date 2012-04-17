5 Up-and-Comers To Keep An Eye On At The 2012 Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival may not be the biggest of the bunch as far as movie fests go, but it is still definitely packed with tons of quality films, and just like New York City itself, the festival’s only real trademark is its diversity.

At Tribeca (or TFF as it’s called on the cobblestone streets), you’ll find a mixture of genres and experience levels (both on a directorial and acting front), so this just happens to be one festival where you’ll see household names (think James Franco, Bobby De Niro and the like) headlining premieres along with some relative unknowns.

But because we have yet to see the performances in the latter group, we’ve compiled a list of people you may kind-of-sort-of know when they had that supporting role in that one movie, but who will most give big-time, possibly career-launching performances at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Browse through our top five up-and-coming talents to keep an eye out for this week in the slideshow above–and don’t forget to check out the full festival lineup over on the official TFF website, and let us know who you’re looking forward to seeing at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival that kicks off this Wednesday in lower Manhattan!