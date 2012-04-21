10 Stellar Red Carpet Looks From The 2012 Tribeca Film Festival (So Far)

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival kicked off this week here in New York City, and red carpet photos of some of your favorite celebrities (and even a few burgeoning actors and actresses we haven’t even heard of before) are already starting to fill up our e-mail in-boxes.

So, what are some of the big trends we’ve noticed on the film festival’s red carpet so far? First off, whites and neutral toned monochromatic dresses in knee-to-floor-length styles seem to be a popular choice for the likes of Jessica White, Leelee Sobieski and Camilla Belle, probably because of the nice spring weather the city has been having recently.

And since it’s the spring season after all, a handful of these Hollywood (and almost-Hollywood) ladies (think Emily Blunt and Aubrey Plaza) have been strutting their stuff in a few floral-accented ensembles that’s totes on-trend. Even if it’s just a dress with floral lace detailing to a simple graphic or an actual full-on flower print, dressing “green”-minded is perfect for the film festival’s red carpet.

Another trend we’ve noticed this week was seeing metallic, shimmery dresses on a few stylish tastemakers, including designers Stacey Bendet of alice + olivia and Diane von Furstenberg. From either just a shiny detailing of fabric, to an accenting metallic accessory or just rocking a whole dress that looks like it was born to sparkle, anything that will shimmer is good as gold this week.

To see all these red carpet trends and more, browse through the gallery above to check out which ladies made it to our top 10 picks from the Tribeca Film Festival thus far. (Spoiler alert: Emily Blunt scored major style points this week so we of course had to put her on the list twice.)