Want: A Tribal-Print Sweater That’s Perfect For Chilly Days (And Under $60)

What: A cozy and cool oversized tribal sweater that totally screams “I’m ready for fall!”

Why: It’s becoming increasingly chilly, which inevitably prompts us to focus on one thing—fall clothes that’ll keep us warm and keep us looking stylish, and we foresee this sweater doing the trick.

How: While this knit pretty much goes with anything from faded blue jeans to a swingy skirt and tights, we love the pattern play in the image above, making us want to pair it up with printed pants as soon as possible.

West Twin Tribal Sweater, $59; at Need Supply