Tribal Gathering

Expressing your inner-hippie this summer doesn’t mean you have to trip out on tie-dye and maxi-dresses. Diane Von Furstenberg showed us how to get the tribal-chic look by mixing glam fabrics with some freestyle styling. The result is a sophisticated, grown-up take on Kate Hudson’s character Penny Lane from ‘Almost Famous’. The key is to stick to earthy tones, mix lush fabrics, textures and then some layers. For example, tunic tops can be paired with a lightly-woven or crocheted cardigan and a tailored loose-fitting trouser (either cropped or rolled up). Add in eccentric accents such as an embroidered handbag, beads, fringed gilet vests or a feather hair piece. Local markets are also great for picking up ethnic-inspired accessories – especially if you’re after an original!

(1) Gap silk scarf, $24.50, at gap.com; (2) Knitted Longline Top, $110, at topshop.com; (3) AE Boho Hair Band, $9.50, at ae.com; (4) Beaded feather necklace, $5.80, at forever21.com; (5) ACB Garland fringe necklace, $275, at lagarconne.com; (6) Kohl pencil, $17, at sephora.com; (7) Emperial Egg Hobo Bag, $278, at anthropologie.com; (8) Kidada for Disney Couture earrings, available in June, at labuzzshop.com (9) Acqua di Parma Shower Gel, $46, at saksfifthavenue.com; (10) Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses, $120, at intermixonline.com; (11) Fergie Quinoa sandal, $278, at piperlime.com; (12) Nina Ricci pants, $1495, at net-a-porter.com