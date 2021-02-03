Trey Songz’s Sex Tape Allegedly Leaked & His Response Says It All

After his alleged sex tape took the internet by storm, fans simply couldn’t wait to hear Trey Songz’s sex tape response. The “Circles” singer, 36, didn’t keep social media users waiting too long, taking to Instagram to address the rumored leak.

Trey Songz—whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson—shared two photos of himself on Instagram on Wednesday, February 3 to address the news. In his selfies, fans could see Songz had a *very* confused look on his face. The rapper went on to caption the post with a shocked face emoji, seemingly responding to the recent speculation that his sex tape leaked online. Rumors that Songz’s sex tape leaked began late on Tuesday, February 2, after an explicit video surfaced online and was reposted by a fan on Twitter. Many thought the man in the NSFW clip was Songz after fans claimed to have identified his tattoos and voice in the video.

According to Page Six, reps for the rapper declined to comment on whether it’s actually Songz in the sex tape. But the artist dropped another hint on Twitter when he shared a snippet of his song, “Don’t Judge.” The 2011 track includes some X-Rated lyrics like, “Pretty pretty skin on your back glistening / While you put your mouth on me / Gon’ do it girl, gon’ do it girl.”

News of Songz’s alleged sex tape leak comes less than three months since Mr. Steal Yo Girl joined OnlyFans. The R&B singer launched his profile on the adult platform in honor of his 36th birthday, taking Twitter to write, “Say Aaaah it’s my birthday,” along with a link to his page. Since launching in November, Songz has continued to share suggestive content there for subscribers who pay $20 a month.

In late January, the rapper was arrested in Kansas City after reportedly refusing to wear a mask. Songz was in attendance at the AFC Championship game when he allegedly got into a fight with a police officer for disobeying current health protocols. According to TMZ, the star was arrested on the grounds of trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer, but was later released from custody.