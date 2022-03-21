Trevor Noah Just Reacted to Kanye Being ‘Canceled’ by the Grammys After His Online Attacks

After Trevor Noah and Kanye West‘s latest Instagram exchange, news broke that the rapper was officially banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony due to his “concerning” behavior on social media—and now Trevor is weighing in on the decision himself.

Trevor, who is hosting the upcoming music award ceremony, took to Twitter on March 20, 2022, to share where he stands on the Grammys’ decision to ban Kanye from performing. “I said counsel Kanye,” the comedian wrote, “not cancel Kanye.” His tweet came just one day after Kanye’s rep confirmed to E! News that the rapper’s team was informed over the phone that he was pulled from the ceremony’s performance lineup following his “concerning online behavior.” This includes the rapper’s treatment of Trevor, who he targeted in a since-deleted post on Instagram after the Daily Show host expressed concerns that the Yeezy founder has been “harassing” his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, ever since she filed for divorce from him in February 2021 and started dating Pete Davidson.

Trevor shared his thoughts about Kim and Kanye’s divorce during a segment on his show on March 15, 2022, just days after Ye uploaded a disturbing music video that depicted him kidnapping, decapitating and burying a claymation version of Kim’s boyfriend. At the time, Trevor expressed concerns that Kanye’s repeated attempts to win Kim back were “more serious” than many people are considering. “There’s an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Hey, please leave me alone.’ It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit,” he said. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Trevor continued at the time. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave. What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Following Trevor’s segment, Kanye took to Instagram to hit back at the comedian’s claims. The rapper posted a screenshot of Trevor’s Google search biography, which describes him as a “South African comedian,” and went on to rewrite the lyrics of the African American spiritual, “Kumbaya,” to include a racial slur. His post, which has since been deleted, included the following caption: “All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya.”

Trevor responded to Ye’s post with compassion, commenting, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

The Daily Show host went on to address the racial slur later in his comment. “Oh and as for K–n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” he added. “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Hours later, a spokesperson for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, confirmed that the rapper was temporarily suspended from using the social media platform after breaching the app’s policies on bullying and harassment. His Grammys ban was soon to follow. However, according to a source who spoke to E! News, Trevor “never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing” at the award show.

“He was not offended by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram,” the source added at the time. “The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous.”

