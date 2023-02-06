Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other

Scroll To See More Images

Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other.

Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but Harlow was seen in several shots as Noah made his way through the audience during the Grammys opening monologue.

Lipa and Noah were first linked in September 2022 after The Daily Mail published photos of them on a date at Miss Lily’s in New York City. The pictures came after Noah’s breakup with actress Minka Kelly in May 2022. “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Lipa seemed to respond to the rumors in an interview on the “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast in October 2022, where she confirmed she was single.“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down. I think it is the Leo thing—it makes a big difference.” Page Six confirmed in December 2022 that Lipa and Noah relationship ended soon after their date at Miss Lily’s. “They haven’t spoken since,” the insider said.

News broke of Dua and Jack’s relationship in December 2022 when Page Six reported that the two were dating after Dua’s breakup with Trevor Noah. The relationship came seven months after the release of Jack’s song, “Dua Lipa,” from his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May 2022. In the song, Jack raps that he’s “tryna do more with” Dua “than do a feature.” Jack confirmed in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show at the time that he reached out to Dua and played her the song over FaceTime before he released it. “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.” Jack said. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.”

He continued, “Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.” Jack added that he and Dua had since spoken since the call and their relationship was “less awkward.”

Dua and Jack met for the first time in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in December 2022. A source told Page Six in December 2022 that the two had been in “constant communication” since then. “He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance],” the insider said. The site also reported that Jack flew to New York City to meet up with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball the Friday before their relationship went public. The two were also seen arriving separately at a restaurant in New York City’s Meatpacking District for lunch the next day. “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her,” a source told Page Six.

When are the Grammys 2023?

The Grammys 2023 air on Sunday, February 5, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Where are the Grammys 2023?

The Grammys 2023 will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Who are the Grammys 2023 performers?

The Grammys 2023 performers at the main show include Harry Styles, Adele and Bad Bunny. See below for a full list of Grammys 2023 performers at the pre-show and main show.

Grammys 2023 Pre-Show Performers

The Blind Boys of Alabama, La Santa Cecilia, Bob Mintzer, Shosana Bean, Buddy Guy, Maranda Curtis – “I Just Want to CelebratE”

Samara Joy – “Can’t Get Out of This Mood”

Arooj Aftab, Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Madison Cunningham

Carlos Vives

Grammys 2023 Main Show Performers

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

Harry Styles

Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Quavo, Maverick City Music – In Memoriam: “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (tribute to Loretta Lynn); “Songbird) (tribute to Christine McVie); “Without You” (tribute to Takeoff)

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J. Blige

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton

LL Cool J, Questlove, The Roots, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Bar, De La Soul

DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mei and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, Too $hort – 50 Years of Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy – “God Did”

Who are the Grammys 2023 nominees?

Beyoncé had the most nominations at the Grammys 2023 with nine nominations, including Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar had the second most nominations with eight nominations each. Adele and Brandi Carlile had the third most with seven nominations each. With a total of 88 nominations, Beyoncé tied her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists in Grammys history. See below for the Grammys 2023 nominees in the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year Grammys 2023 Nominees

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“ Break My Soul ” – Beyoncé

“ Good Morning Gorgeous ” – Mary J. Blige

“ You and Me on the Rock on Time ” – Brandi Carlile featuring Lucious

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Album of the Year Grammys 2023 Nominees

Voyage – Abba

30 – Adele

Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Song of the Year Grammys 2023 Nominees

“ ABCDEFU ” – Gayle

“ About Damn Time ” – Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute version)” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“God Did” – DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist Grammys 2023 Nominees

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwingwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

The 65th Grammys air on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how else to watch them for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.