Trevor From ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Has a More Controversial Dating History Than We Thought

Warning: Spoilers ahead for ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. No contestant on The Bachelor‘s newest spinoff has been more controversial than Trevor. Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which premiered on April 13, follows 23 singles as they look for love through music. Each week, the contestants go on Bachelor-style dates, where they perform covers of well-known songs, such as John Mayer’s “Gravity,” and fall in love in the process.

With Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in limbo, Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is here to fill the Bachelor-shaped hole in our hearts. With every Bachelor season, there’s always a villain. And Listen to Your Heart is no exception. From the first episode, Trevor Holmes, a 29-year-old country pop singer from Encino, California, rubbed viewers the wrong way when he stole Jamie, a 21-year-old from Nashville, away from Ryan, a 28-year-old from Dearborn Heights, Michigan. (That’s the name of the Bachelor game, but still, viewers don’t like it!) Trevor became more sus in week 2 when another contestant, Natascha, revealed to Jamie that she’s friends with Trevor’s ex-girlfriend, Sierra, whom he cheated on. In the end, Jamie decided to still stay with Trevor, but the reveal did raise eyebrows among viewers.

So, who is Trevor Holmes from Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart? Well, as always, Reality Steve has the tea. And it doesn’t look good for ‘ol Trev.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m.

He’s Been on American Idol

Trevor’s American Idol past was mentioned for a hot second in the Listen to Your Heart premiere, but there’s more to it than what was shown. For the few episodes he was on American Idol season 16 in 2018, Trevor had a flirtmance with judge Katy Perry. From the moment he walked into his audition, Katy told Trevor that he was “hot” and only “hot guys” had the name Trevor. As expected, American Idol made Trevor and Katy’s flirtmance a storyline, especially after the show learned that he had a girlfriend. When Trevor made it to Hollywood Week, the camera showed Trevor’s girlfriend’s awkward reaction as he and Katy flirted with each other.

He’s Cheated on More Than One Girlfriend

The hot tea from Reality Steve before the season is that Trevor is a serial cheater, which Natascha has also confirmed in interviews. When RS confirmed that Trevor was a contestant on Listen to Your Heart in January, he said that he was flooded with DMs from the singer’s exes, who all claimed that he was a less-than-great boyfriend. “Anyway, everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a fuck boy he is,” Reality Steve wrote.

In an April 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Natascha also called Trevor a “serial cheater” and a “pathological liar.”

He Doesn’t Tell Jamie He Loves Her

Surprise! Despite Trevor’s controversial past, he and Jamie make it to the Listen to Your Heart finale, where they performed two songs in front of a panel of judges that included Jewel, Rita Wilson, Taye Diggs, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. At the finale, RS reports that Kaitlyn asked Trevor if he was in love with Jamie. He responded that he’s falling in love with her, which is pretty much a slap in the face in Bachelor world. There’s no way that Trevor and Jamie would win the show after that, so, of course, they were eliminated in the final two.

“Kaitlyn asked Jamie and Trevor if they were in love and Trevor replies they were falling in love and they plan to continue seeing each other after the show. Anybody that knows anything about Trevor’s f**k boy past knows that Jamie is in for a rude awakening once this is all over,” RS tweeted.

He and Jamie Have Already Broken Up

After Trevor and Jamie’s elimination, the couple promised Chris Harrison and fans that they would continue their relationship after the show. However, it seems like they’ve already broken up. After the premiere of the first episode, RS tweeted that Jamie and Trevor were donezo less than three months after the show wrapped. Womp, womp.

“One thing to add to the #ListenToYourHeart finale spoiler: Trevor already broke up with Jamie. For anyone that knows anything about Trevor’s past, this isn’t the least bit surprising,” he wrote.