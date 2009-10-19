Trent Reznor Married to Mariqueen Maandig Over the Weekend

This past weekend, Trent Reznor of the Nine Inch Nails married his girlfriend Mariqueen Maandig. Maandig is a former member of the band West Indian Girl–a Los Angeles-based rock band whose name is derived from a type of LSD. (Please remember though that you don’t have to associate yourself with drugs to be a rock star. Just look at Bill Cosby and his burgeoning clean rap career.)

The couple initially announced their engagement on Maandig’s website this past May, but news of the wedding broke after Danny Lohner, the groom’s band mate, Tweeted, “Goths the world over will mourn this day. Off to a wedding.” Later, Lohner posted a picture of Reznor and his bride with the caption, “Congrats!”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!