27 Trendy Ways to Wear Tights That Are Neither Boring nor Depressing

STYLECASTER | Fall Trends | Tights Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

So, the temperature finally dropped below 60 degrees in New York, and we haven’t missed a beat. It might not be quite tights weather yet, but three people in the STYLECASTER office showed up wearing turtlenecks today, so you know tights won’t be far behind.

Let’s be real, though—tights aren’t nearly as much fun to wear as turtlenecks. They can be itchy, they get runs, and it’s hard to find that perfect pair that doesn’t give you muffin top (oh, but don’t worry we already did that for you).

Still, even the best pairs of classic black tights are BORING with a capital ‘B,’ so if what you’re really looking for are some tights that will keep your ensemble fresh and interesting, rather than simply keeping your legs warm, you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, check out 27 completely non-depressing ways to wear tights this season, including prints, fishnets, colors, and more. So hold off on the black opaque tights and skin tone nylons for a month or two, at least, because we’re stepping up our tight game this year and it’s time to start shopping.

Netted Up
Photo: Getty Images
Words Say 1000 Words
Photo: Getty Images
Wrap Around Tights

Emilio Cavallini tights, $7.50 (was $25); at ASOS

Little Hint of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Maroon Mood

A New Day tights, $8; at Target

Dazzle Them
Photo: Getty Images
Flower Child

Floral tights, $24; at Anthropologie

Photo: Getty Images
Weekend Wear
Photo: Getty Images
Fishnet Frenzie

Wolford tights, $61; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Graphic Designs
Photo: Getty Images
Racing Stripes

tights, $7.50 (was $13); at ASOS

Shimmer Shimmer
Photo: Getty Images
Metallic Tights

Spanx tights, $28; at Revolve

Cheetah Girl
Photo: Getty Images
Color Blocking
Photo: Getty Images
Polka Dot Club

Oroblu tights, $23; at Nordstrom

Dotted
Photo: Getty Images
Pinstripes

Wolford tights, $31.99 (was $65); at Bluefly

Casual Fishnets
Photo: Getty Images
Lovely Lace

Spanx tights, $32; at Revolve

Stacked Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
Feathered Lace Tights

Natori tights, $32; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Little Details
Photo: Getty Images
Holy Mustard

Tights, $12.99; at Modcloth

Mixing Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Whitey Tighties
Photo: Getty Images
Meow
Meow

Cheetah tights, $7.99; at Charlotte Russe

