15 Trendy Plus-Size Cocktail Dresses Sure to Spice Up Your Night

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Eloquii.

I don’t know if you can relate, but when I walk into a room, I want everyone to stare (in, like, a good way, and not in a way that means I have toilet paper stuck to the bottom of my shoe). It doesn’t always happen for me—OK, it’s happened maybe once—but that’s mostly because I have a limited number of going out or party clothes. But, recently, I have noticed a plethora of incredibly trendy plus-size cocktail dresses just begging to come home with me. Whether you’re like me and need to stock up on some event-worthy outfits, or you just love a good cocktail dress (You know who you are.), this shopping guide is about to be your saving grace.

While I’m not typically the kind of person who wears dresses 24/7, I firmly believe that parties and other social events are the perfect time to don them. Maxi, midi, mini—whatever your jam, cute plus-size cocktail dresses are the solution to every party wardrobe crisis. Need something work-friendly? There’s a cocktail dress for that. Need something sexy? I’ve got a cocktail dress for that. Need something for that event where you’re not sure how dressed up you should be? Cocktail. Dress. For. That. 

With the holidays coming up (I know, right?! Time flies.), there are bound to be several events to which you’re going to want to don a trendy cocktail dress. So, I found 15 super cute plus-size cocktail dresses fit for any occasion. Wear them now, wear them later—just wear them. You’re going to look amazing, and one step closer to getting that best-dressed-at-the-party feeling.

A-Line Maxi Dress $199
This dress has just the right amount of ruffles.

Dramatic Depths Velvet Dress $99
Fall vibes, anyone?!

Sparkle Maxi Dress with Wrap Skirt $169.95
This dress actually comes in four different colors, and I want them all.

Black Satin A-Line Slip Dress $74.90
A black slip dress is always a good idea. Pair it with a leather jacket for a fun date night look, too.

Apogee of Elegance Long Sleeve Dress $79
Sheer in all the right places, baby.

Sequin Dolman Sleeve Dress $129.95
You can never have too many sequins.

An Enchanted Evening Maxi Dress $199
You better believe I’d have an enchanted evening wearing this dress.

Sequin Bodycon Dress $35
Disco ball, but make it fashion.

Off-the-Shoulder Georgette Dress $129
A fresh take on the LBD.

Velvet Wrap Dress $109.95
There’s nothing quite like velvet, y’all.

Dazzle Do It Dotted Dress $99
Who says you can’t wear colorful polka dots to a cocktail party?

Ruffle Hem Shift Dress $69
This cute cocktail dress is easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion.

Velvet Maxi Dress $24.99
She wore bluuuuuue velvet. Doo doo doo.

Printed Sequin Midi Wrap Dress $199.95
I love this bold use of color, animal print and—of course—sequins.

Stunning Wonder Maxi Wrap Dress $119
Catch me dancing in this dress all night long.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

