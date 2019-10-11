15 Trendy Plus-Size Cocktail Dresses Sure to Spice Up Your Night

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know if you can relate, but when I walk into a room, I want everyone to stare (in, like, a good way, and not in a way that means I have toilet paper stuck to the bottom of my shoe). It doesn’t always happen for me—OK, it’s happened maybe once—but that’s mostly because I have a limited number of going out or party clothes. But, recently, I have noticed a plethora of incredibly trendy plus-size cocktail dresses just begging to come home with me. Whether you’re like me and need to stock up on some event-worthy outfits, or you just love a good cocktail dress (You know who you are.), this shopping guide is about to be your saving grace.

While I’m not typically the kind of person who wears dresses 24/7, I firmly believe that parties and other social events are the perfect time to don them. Maxi, midi, mini—whatever your jam, cute plus-size cocktail dresses are the solution to every party wardrobe crisis. Need something work-friendly? There’s a cocktail dress for that. Need something sexy? I’ve got a cocktail dress for that. Need something for that event where you’re not sure how dressed up you should be? Cocktail. Dress. For. That.

With the holidays coming up (I know, right?! Time flies.), there are bound to be several events to which you’re going to want to don a trendy cocktail dress. So, I found 15 super cute plus-size cocktail dresses fit for any occasion. Wear them now, wear them later—just wear them. You’re going to look amazing, and one step closer to getting that best-dressed-at-the-party feeling.

This dress has just the right amount of ruffles.

Fall vibes, anyone?!

This dress actually comes in four different colors, and I want them all.

A black slip dress is always a good idea. Pair it with a leather jacket for a fun date night look, too.

Sheer in all the right places, baby.

You can never have too many sequins.

You better believe I’d have an enchanted evening wearing this dress.

Disco ball, but make it fashion.

A fresh take on the LBD.

There’s nothing quite like velvet, y’all.

Who says you can’t wear colorful polka dots to a cocktail party?

This cute cocktail dress is easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion.

She wore bluuuuuue velvet. Doo doo doo.

I love this bold use of color, animal print and—of course—sequins.

Catch me dancing in this dress all night long.

