We’re Calling It Now: These Will Be The Trendiest Furniture Colors Of 2022

If you think it’s too early to be thinking ahead to 2022, then you must not have seen all of our vast fashion coverage for the upcoming year. Much like what we saw on the runways for NYFW, the trendiest furniture colors for 2022 are going to be bright and bold. When it comes to stylish furniture and decor trends, it seems like interior design follows in the footsteps of designer clothing and accessories, so we feel confident in stating that we know exactly what hues are going to be hot for your home in 2022.

The trendiest colors of this new year are going to include (but not at all be limited to): golden yellow, cobalt blue, and sage green.

What makes us so certain, you might ask? Well, we practically live on Google Trends and Pinterest Trends. My entire job is dedicated to finding trending shopping content, so I have been keeping up (to say the least) on what consumers are searching for, and what they’re actually buying. Sage green has been a consistently searched-for color this past year on Pinterest, especially when it comes to people looking for dresses for weddings or other fancy events.

As for the brighter and bolder cobalt blue and golden yellow, we’ve seen these shades pop up in the furniture sections of our favorite stores, like Anthropologie and Target. And, according to search data, cobalt blue is about to have its most popular period yet. What’s the opposite of a flop era? Because these furniture colors are living in it.

Below, you’ll see a few of our favorite picks that each fall in line with the trendiest furniture colors of 2022. Beware: You’re about to get some major home inspo.

Golden Yellow

There’s a reason Harry Styles named a song after this color—and why Taylor Swift alludes to it in practically every song that she writes about her beau, Joe Alwyn. It’s the color of vibrant love, warmth, and happiness. After the past few years we’ve all endured, why not add all of these feel-good emotions into your home by bringing in furniture that exude tranquility?

August & Leo Large Square Pouf

A pouf is a quintessential piece of furniture that any home can make use of. It functions as a chair, footrest, table, and so much more.

Goulding Upholstered Dining Chair

The modern approach to these vibrant chairs keeps them from looking tacky or cheap. Usually this set is close to $900, but you can get it close to 40% off right now.

Carroll Contrast Piping Sofa

There’s no doubt in my mind that this couch feels as good as it looks.

Cobalt Blue

Cobalt blue is having an absolute moment right now, according to Google Trends. The search forecaster shows that search for this color is just about to peak, so hop on these furniture sales below before they undoubtedly sell out.

Anderson Upholstered Dining Chair

Your dining room table is about to take the back seat (get it?) to this beautiful chair. The upholstered style is incredible chic, and makes a statement in whatever room it’s placed.

Tufted Velvet Ottoman

Instantly add multiple seats to any room with this wide (but not chunky) ottoman. It’ll elongate the room without cramping it.

Prague Dream Convertible Sofa

It’s hard to find a convertible couch that looks chic, and yet this one accomplishes just that. In fact, it doesn’t even look like it unfolds into a bed. Don’t let that fool you, though. This transformational couch is everything you’d want it to be.

Sage Green

Whether it’s sage green nails, wallpaper, or iPhone backgrounds, Pinterest users are searching and scouring for the cutest designed, according to the site’s trends page. We’re feeling some major inspiration from sage green dress fashion, and recommend finding equally as feminine and flattering furniture pieces as these styles.

Caseville Sage Green Area Rug

Bring a subtle pop of color and a whole lot of warmth to your living room, dining area, or office space with this area rug. With it, you’ll get an antique look with a new quality.

Mr. Kate Stella Futon

The velvet and sage green combination makes for a Pinterest board’s dream.

Sorbus Dresser

This 9-drawer dresser can fit a lot of clothing into a small amount of space, so if you’re living in a cramped apartment or about to spend some time in a college dorm, this furniture piece might be for you.