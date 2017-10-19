StyleCaster
6 Etsy Decorating Trends That Will Elevate Your Space This Fall

What's hot
6 Etsy Decorating Trends That Will Elevate Your Space This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Amber Interior Design

With a chill creeping into the air and Halloween fast approaching, it’s a reminder that holiday hosting season is right around the corner, and if you’re like us, that means getting excited to have people over. If you haven’t already found an excuse to buy some new candles or a cozy throw, now’s the perfect time to zhoozh up your space a little.

Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson gave us the scoop about the decorating trends everyone’s into right now—and trust, once you’re done clicking through this slideshow, you’ll be psyched to trick out your home with stained glass, stylized seating, and other artisan finds and DIY projects.

From hosting family from out-of-state to inviting friends over for wine, these seasonal home decor trends will impress anyone walking in your door—and that includes you. Get the latest and greatest decorating trends from Etsy, straight ahead.

Old-School Glassware

Lark and Lola

Photo: Lark and Lola
Old-School Glassware

Pyrex Primary Color Mixing Bowls, $128 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Old-School Glassware

Fabulous Vintage Pyrex Daisy Pattern, $13 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Statement Wallpaper

Little Green Notebook

Photo: Little Green Notebook
Statement Wallpaper

Wallpaper in Brella's Pattern, $115 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Statement Wallpaper

Floral Botanical Wallpaper, $74 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Stained Glass

ERBuzz

Photo: ERBuzz
Stained Glass

Aura Amethyst Crystal Cluster, $89 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Stained Glass

Stained Glass Cactus, $15 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Asymmetrical Wreaths

Making Joy and Pretty Things

Photo: Making Joy and Pretty Things
Asymmetrical Wreaths

Cashmere Fall Wreath, $90 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Asymmetrical Wreaths

Fall Wreath, $80 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Stylized Seating

Aspyn Faux Fur Shag Bean Bag Chair, $198 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Stylized Seating

Chunky Merino Wool Grey Knitted Bean Bag, $172 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Stylized Seating

Extra Wide Patio Chair, $200 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Cabin Fever

The Grace House Interiors

Photo: The Grace House Interiors
Cabin Fever

Industrial Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, $375 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Cabin Fever

Wood Lamp, $15 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

