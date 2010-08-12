Runway Inspired: Lips That Span The Rainbow

If you’ve got a lipstick fetish like us, you’ll be quite content with all the colors that popped up on models’ puckered lips for Fall ’10. With deep shades of berry, light pinks, vibrant reds and barely-there nudes all making appearances on the runways, we can safely say we’ve never wanted to play with color more.

So, after studying and obsessing over the models for longer than we’d like to admit, we’ve rounded up our favorite lip colors from the runways. Keep reading to check out which colors we’ll be lusting after this fall and where you can get the lipsticks to match!

Deep Berries



Missoni F/W 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com

Seen at Peter Som and Doo.Ri as well as Missoni (above), the deep berry and plum lips are a welcome throwback to the ’90s. Although we’ve had about enough of the vampire craze over here, we have to admit the look does wonders for a girl’s complexion when done right. Try NARS lipstick in Tamango for a wine-stained look.

Cherry Red



Donna Karan F/W 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com

We spotted gorgeous red smackers all over the fall runways, from perfectly painted pouts at Donna Karan to smudged, just-been-kissed lips at Margiela. The bold color has been on trend for a few seasons now and is still a must-have this fall. We’re loving M.A.C Cosmetics Baby’s On Fire at the moment (and not just because of the name).

Au Natural



Prada F/W 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com

The barely-there look has been taking the beauty world by storm as of late, and we’re not complaining. Nude lips are the new must-have shade for both runways and red carpets after making appearances on models at Blumarine, Cavalli and Prada. Try Revlon’s Matte Lipstick Nude Attitude to take on the trend.

Coral



Herve Leger F/W 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com

We’ve spotted coral lips in all shades on the spectrum, but right now we’re obsessing over the color’s brightest take. If you’re not brave enough to try out the bold coral tone, opt for a sheer stain like Stila’s Lip & Cheek Stain in Mango Crush.

Pale Pink



Blugirl F/W 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com

The classic girly-girl look of pale pink lips is a staple in many a girl’s makeup bags. And luckily for said girl-girls, this subtle color’s new matte hue is a must-have for Fall. We’re lusting after Lancome’s Color Design lipstick in Pink Preview to get the look.

