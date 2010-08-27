Purple Haze: Get Inspired By The Runway For Your Fall Beauty Look

I like to experiment a bit with makeup, but have stood by my staple of purple shadow for years thanks to my first dabble into cosmetics in the 6th grade when I got my hands on a Covergirl purple palette. Since then, the berry shade has been my go-to for my lids in all emergencies, and something tells me it’s going to start making its way onto my pout for fall.

Luckily for me (a bit selfish, I know) the shade is back in full force. From lips to liner, we’re seeing violets and berries in all shapes and forms on both the runways and the red carpets. Flip through the slideshow above for our favorite hues from the runways, and how you can get them at home.