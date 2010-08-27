Purple Haze: Get Inspired By The Runway For Your Fall Beauty Look

I like to experiment a bit with makeup, but have stood by my staple of purple shadow for years thanks to my first dabble into cosmetics in the 6th grade when I got my hands on a Covergirl purple palette. Since then, the berry shade has been my go-to for my lids in all emergencies, and something tells me it’s going to start making its way onto my pout for fall.
Luckily for me (a bit selfish, I know) the shade is back in full force. From lips to liner, we’re seeing violets and berries in all shapes and forms on both the runways and the red carpets. Flip through the slideshow above for our favorite hues from the runways, and how you can get them at home.
For those nights out on the town where you want more than just a grey smokey eye, this purple is just the trick. Try Tarina Tarantino's Magic Hour Cream Shadow in Purple Velvet, $19, sephora.com.
Cushnie showed how to tone down your vibrant shadow with earth tones, and I love the subtle two-tone. Try Urban Decay's Stardust Eye Shadow in 54 and Space Cowboy, $20, ulta.com.
Using colored liner is a new favorite of mine to add a bit of oomph to my makeup look. I'm currently lusting after NARS Daphne, (a shadow), but dip a small brush in water and drag along your lash line for the perfect liner look. Nars Daphne, $23, narscosmetics.com
If you can get past the model staring you down, you'll notice her gorg lavendar liner rimming the bottom lash. Cover your crease with a neutral shade and line your lower lash with Make Up For Ever's Aqua Eyes in Purple, $17, sephora.com.
Since we all love a little bit of ombré in our lives, if you think you're talented enough to take this on, follow the steps in our red velvet lips video, using Cunning and Snazzy from maccosmetics.com.
The perfectly purple lips at Luca Luca are a great transition from getting-boring red. Make sure to fill in the lips with a matching liner completely so the lipstick stays on try YSL's Pure Lipstick in Sweet Dark Purple, $30, sephora.com.
Peter Som took purple to a deeper level with their dark hue, perfect for a night out (with the girls). I'm in love with Dolce & Gabbana's Classic Cream Lipstick in Lust.