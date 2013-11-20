Shopping Alert: Trendabl Just Launched E-Commerce

Read on to learn more about Trendabl!

Why You Should Bookmark It: Trendabl, which launched mid-2012, is a photo-sharing community that focuses on the best and most widely shared thing about Instagram and Pinterest: the fashion. Co-founder Jon Alagem started the app with the goal of creating a social sharing community for fashion devotees everywhere, adding cool perks and features along the way.

“When smartphones became really powerful, my partners and I played around with ideas to see what would improve people’s lives, and what’s broken out there,” Alagem tells StyleCaster. “We found that the fashion industry is really segmented when it comes to shopping. There’s that burning question that brands and retailers always had: how are we going to monetize social media? So we wanted to build the best destination to discover and ultimately purchase fashion.”

And now, after more than a year of allowing their one million users to like the posts of friends, retailers, designers, and major brands, the Trendabl team is working on launching an internal e-commerce feature.

How E-Commerce Will Work: The Trendabl shopping feature will be unique in that it will allow users to shop multiple designers and labels right from within the app. “You see a lot of the affiliate model in online shopping, where you are linked out to retailers from the app,” Alagem says. “With us, everything will happen natively, meaning you can shop from 10 different merchants and buy it right from one cart in Trendabl. So if you see something you like, you can click and buy it right there and then.”

Other Cool Features: Unlike some other photo sharing social media platforms (ahem, Instagram), Trendabl allows you to re-post other people’s photos from inside the app, thus eliminating the need for additional apps like Insta Repost, Regram, and the like.

Not unlike Instagram, you can upload any photo from your phone or take a new one, at which point you can add a filter just like inside Insta. An added bonus: Trendabl lets you tag the image with descriptors like “blue,” “Kenzo,” and “blouse,” allowing other users to then find your post if they search by any of those tags. Another cool function: the app automatically detects what color the main items in your photo are.

“You can search by any parameters you want, so if you wanted to search by color or anything else, you can,” Alagem says. “Our first iteration of the app we actually made you tell us what the color was, but as we continued building Trendabl, we made the color detection automated. We’re constantly adding new features.”

Major Fashionista Support:

Trendabl has already racked up plenty of support from fashion-loving gals, including Rihanna, Whitney Port, and DJ and style It-girl Harley Viera-Newton.



Check It Out: Trendabl is currently only available for the iPhone, but will soon launch for Android and on the Web. You can download it (for free!) in the iTunes store.