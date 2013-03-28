Trend Spotting: The Exotic Espadrille for Spring

With the mercury rising, our trend spotting team has had their eyes on the most chic looks and must-have pieces from on the street to on the runway. Our favorite find this week? The exotic espadrille.
Adored by the likes of Alexa Chung and Diane Kruger, this classic, jute-wrapped charmer is part French gamine and part exotic day-tripper, lending an effortlessly relaxed sensibility. Pairing well with ethnic print pants for a sexy boho look or frayed cut-offs for tomboy-meets-girl-next-door appeal, there are endless ways to mix this trend into your look.
We teamed up with UGG® Australia and pulled together a few luxe options from their irresistible Spring 2013 Collection. Offering feminine prints, a kaleidoscope of color, and major comfort, these styles have us running for a pedicure. Loving the resort-y, raffia inspired look? We threw in some adorable straw totes as well.
Rooted in a resort-couture aesthetic, the Tawnie stands tall with a 4 ½-inch, jute-wrapped platform wedge and rich suede upper. At once easy and upscale, a Poron®-cushioned footbed and beachy sensibility create the quintessential summer slide. Tawnie in Sand; $130; at uggaustralia.com
Reflecting the festive feel of a Moroccan market square, the Lucianna Marrakech is a women’s wedge sandal marrying a majestic silk-tie upper with a 4 ½-inch, jute-wrapped midsole. Poron®-cushioned footbed brings definitive comfort to a chic wedge with an UGG®-exclusive Marrakech deco design. Lucianna in Marrakech Night; $150; at uggaustralia.com
Crossing old-world craftsmanship with new-world comfort, the Delizah displays crisp, suede- or leather-accented textile with a delightful slub-knit texture. Whisperweight, jute-wrapped rubber outsole and blissfully cushioned footbed finish a women’s casual slip-on shoe with the foundational feel of UGG®. Deliza in White; $80; at uggaustralia.com
Paying homage to the rich culture of Marrakech, the Azin showcases sumptuous camel leather with a nonchalant, floppy structure and nearly weightless feel. Jute-wrapped rubber outsole, maximum cushioning, and foot-molding comfort complete a women’s leather moccasin sneaker with soothing charm. Azin in Chestnut; $100; at uggaustralia.com
Earthen meets exotic, the Hamra is a women’s platform wedge crafted from rich woven leather reflecting the old-world feel of artisan wares. Leather-wrapped, 4 ½-inch platform wedge features a hand-antiqued treatment for a one-of-a-kind finish, while elastic-gore sides provide a peep-toe bootie with a personalized fit. Harma in Fawn; $295; at uggaustralia.com
Replaying luxe-cool comfort in a sleek lo-pro silhouette, the Hally is a sporty canvas sneaker for women, showcasing a clean-cut slubby knit with tonal or contrasting leather accents. Soft, heel-cradling sheepskin and spongy EVA arch support speak to the heritage comfort at the heart of the collection. Hally in Persimmon; $100; at uggaustralia.com
With a tropical, silk-tie upper and 4 ½-inch, jute-wrapped platform wedge, the Lucianna marries a high-fashion Mediterranean feel with unmatched quality and comfort. Lucianna in Raspberry Sorbet; $150; at uggaustralia.com
Capturing the intricacy of Moroccan crafts and architecture, the Assia boasts buttery, basket-woven leather with hand-antiqued midsole wrap and ankle strap, making each pair unique. Fusing modern comfort with an artisan feel, a 4 ½-inch platform heel and plush Poron® footbed create a women’s leather wedge sandal with striking wearability. Assia in Chocolate; $180; at uggaustralia.com
Showcasing slip-on moccasin luxury in sumptuous camel leather, the Marrah marries the artisan and elegant with a sophisticated-yet-floppy structure and fabulously weightless feel. Jute-wrapped rubber outsole, maximum cushioning, and foot-molding comfort complete a women’s camel-leather shoe with soothing charm. Marrah in Raspberry Sorbet; $100; atuggaustralia.com
Fierce meets functional, the Ariah Clutch is day-to-drinks glamour materialized in snake-printed metallic textile with antique brass-finished hardware and suede-fringe tassel. Evoking practical extravagance, this metallic clutch handbag showcases a chain strap that can be discreetly tucked inside. Ariah Cluth in Fawn; $195; at uggaustralia.com
Delivering a dose of whimsy to vintage-inspired knit, the Crochet Small Drawstring showcases lively cotton crochet and leather accents in a slouchy silhouette. Boho-influenced fringe tassels complete a women’s drawstring bag that’s a perfect mix of polish and play. Crochet Small Drawstring in Bright Stripe; $245; at uggaustralia.com
Summery straw with sophisticated accents, the Quinn Market Tote captures the essence of meandering through market stalls with its multicolored, woven-cornhusk construction and belted-leather straps. Removable leather pouch doubles as a wristlet, finishing a women’s tote bag that begs to be filled with fresh produce and blooms.skin silhouette can be cuffed to expose its cozy interior. Quinn Market Tote in Night Stripe; $195; at uggaustralia.com
A roomy take-everywhere essential, the Novelty Tote features sturdy, color-blocked cotton canvas with a water-resistant finish. Showcasing a nautical nature with upscale elements, treated leather pocket and trim lend a touch of UGG® luxury to its carefree summer spirit. Novelty Tote in Raspberry Pink; $185; at uggaustralia.com
Conceived with simplicity and understated elegance to spotlight the sumptuous material, the Jane Sheepskin Tote showcases Spanish Merino sheepskin with a reversible design and lightweight, drapey aesthetic. A plush lining lends a cuddly feel when worn on the inside or out, finishing a reversible tote bag with the laid-back luxury of UGG®. Jane Sheepskin Tote in Chestnut; $295; at uggaustralia.com