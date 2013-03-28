Trend Spotting: The Exotic Espadrille for Spring

With the mercury rising, our trend spotting team has had their eyes on the most chic looks and must-have pieces from on the street to on the runway. Our favorite find this week? The exotic espadrille.

Adored by the likes of Alexa Chung and Diane Kruger, this classic, jute-wrapped charmer is part French gamine and part exotic day-tripper, lending an effortlessly relaxed sensibility. Pairing well with ethnic print pants for a sexy boho look or frayed cut-offs for tomboy-meets-girl-next-door appeal, there are endless ways to mix this trend into your look.

We teamed up with UGG® Australia and pulled together a few luxe options from their irresistible Spring 2013 Collection. Offering feminine prints, a kaleidoscope of color, and major comfort, these styles have us running for a pedicure. Loving the resort-y, raffia inspired look? We threw in some adorable straw totes as well.

