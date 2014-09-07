StyleCaster
Spring Trend-Spotting: New Ways to Layer

What's hot
Laurel Pinson
by
When it comes to outfits, layering is nothing new. If anything, the latest crop of street style stars have shown that if you can’t combine textures or layer several tops all at once (c’mon, two button-downs worn together looks chic!), then you’re not trying hard enough.

Well, it seems that the latest crop of spring collections are heading in even bolder directions when it comes to new layering ideas. Take, for example, the trend we’ve spotted at a few designer shows involving layering a dress over a pair of pants. To be sure, this idea didn’t originate at New York Fashion Week (ahem, Dior), but the New York set is certainly taking a high-fashion concept and making it more relatable.

Then there’s the whole skirts-over-dresses trend. Just thinking about the idea might eyebrows furrow, but seen in action at shows like Peter Som and Tome, one wonders why we didn’t think of it earlier. (Hint: It works best when the skirt acts as a sort of cinch for a flowy dress.)

What do you think—will you try the look next season? Tell us in the comments!

1 of 9

For spring, designers are already looking to new ways to layer—from skirts over dresses to dresses over pants.

Photo: Imaxtree

A wrap skirt over a dress at Peter Som.

Photo: Imaxtree

A mesh wrap skirt over a button-down dress at Peter Som.

Photo: Imaxtree

A dress over trousers at Rachel Comey.

Photo: COURTESY of PRESS OFFICE

An off-the-shoulder dress over pants at Rachel Comey.

Photo: COURTESY of PRESS OFFICE

A pencil skirt over a dress at Tome.

Photo: Imaxtree

A white shirt-dress over a pencil skirt at Rodebjer.

Photo: Imaxtree

A wrap dress over trousers at Rodebjer.

Photo: Imaxtree

A button-down dress over trousers at Creatures of the Wind.

Photo: Imaxtree

