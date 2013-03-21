StyleCaster
Trend Spotting: The Daytime Clutch

Perrie Samotin
by
If you were to closely examine street style trends (which we do pretty much every day), you’d notice that last year, it seemed everyone couldn’t get enough of the oversize bag. Nestled in the crook of their elbows, hoards of bloggers, editors, and street style stars zipped around town toting giant “It” satchels from designers such as Céline, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

While we wouldn’t dream of filing away our bulky bags under the “what to store” category, we have been noticing a new carryall trend that’s much, much more streamlined: small clutches. Or, more specifically, small clutches during the day.

Yes, it seems the after-hours staple is fast moving into daylight, as we’ve been spotting countless influencers using small strap-free bags during the day at Fashion Week, on various style blogs, and right here in New York City on any given day. While some are fairly casual, like oversized leather clutches, others are dressy (i.e., shiny gold clutches and beaded clutch bags).

Not only do daytime clutches offer your shoulders and back respite from the aches and pains that come with lugging around everything you own, but they’re also a super-simple way to chic up even the most casual outfit.

Need proof? Click through the gallery to see how a handful of sharply-dressed denizens incorporate small clutches into their daytime fashion repertoires.

1 of 14

Mini vertical clutches aren't just for evening—this gal grabs one for a day of shows during Fashion Week.

Photo: Jenny Norris/StyleCaster

This girl brings her clutch and her glitzy gold paillettes into the daylight.

Photo: Jenny Norris/StyleCaster

This gal—spotted at Paris Fashion Week—makes a fuchsia wristlet look chic.

Photo: Imaxtree

We're loving this sunny yellow leather pouch—and the fact that it actually can hold some extra essentials. 

Photo: Imaxtree

A thin patterned clutch pairs well with her mixed-prints outfit. 

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: ImaxTree/

A tiny saddle brown clutch doesn't detract from her on-trend striped trousers.

Photo: Imaxtree

We're loving the slouchy shape of her rolled-up leather clutch. 

Photo: Imaxtree

Even brightly-colored fur clutches are taken out for a spin turing the day!

Photo: Imaxtree

Matching clutches in New York City. 

 Photo: Jenny Norris/StyleCaster

Simple and chic in Paris.

Photo: Imaxtree

More is more with a quilted striped clutch, spotted in Paris.

Photo: Imaxtree

This gal went for a small envelope style.

Photo: Imaxtree

A small spiked clutch spotted in Milan.

Photo: Imaxtree

A gold metallic envelope-style clutch adds a touch of glitz to a comfy knit sweater. 

Photo: StyleCaster/Jenny Norris

