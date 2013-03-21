Trend Spotting: The Daytime Clutch

If you were to closely examine street style trends (which we do pretty much every day), you’d notice that last year, it seemed everyone couldn’t get enough of the oversize bag. Nestled in the crook of their elbows, hoards of bloggers, editors, and street style stars zipped around town toting giant “It” satchels from designers such as Céline, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

While we wouldn’t dream of filing away our bulky bags under the “what to store” category, we have been noticing a new carryall trend that’s much, much more streamlined: small clutches. Or, more specifically, small clutches during the day.

Yes, it seems the after-hours staple is fast moving into daylight, as we’ve been spotting countless influencers using small strap-free bags during the day at Fashion Week, on various style blogs, and right here in New York City on any given day. While some are fairly casual, like oversized leather clutches, others are dressy (i.e., shiny gold clutches and beaded clutch bags).

Not only do daytime clutches offer your shoulders and back respite from the aches and pains that come with lugging around everything you own, but they’re also a super-simple way to chic up even the most casual outfit.

Need proof? Click through the gallery to see how a handful of sharply-dressed denizens incorporate small clutches into their daytime fashion repertoires.

