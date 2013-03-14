Trend Spotting: How Celebrities, Models, And Street Style Stars Wear White Shoes

You know that pesky little “fashion rule” that decrees thou shalt never wear white shoes after Labor Day? Well, it looks like it’s officially been tossed out the window. In fact, it seems today’s style set—including actresses, models, bloggers, and editors—are tooling around in nothing but white shoes this winter.

The most prevalent type we’ve spotted: stark-white heels or wedges with a super-pointed toe, paired with seasonally-appropriate outfits (warm coats, hats, and cozy scarves, in many cases). What’s so refreshing about the white-shoes-in-winter trend is that it’s simply so fresh. Since the “rule” was followed so closely in the past, it’s not something we’ve seen a great deal of until now.

We’re also aware that it’s a mega-trend because every retailer is offering their own take on the pointed white heel, including fast-fashion favorites like Zara and H&M (whose been particularly adept at hawking several types this season). Another reason why it’s worth picking up a pair today? You can wear ’em all year long!

To understand how to better wear white heels in winter, click though the gallery and let us know: Are you planning to pick up a pair soon?

