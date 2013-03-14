Trend Spotting: How Celebrities, Models, And Street Style Stars Wear White Shoes

You know that pesky little “fashion rule” that decrees thou shalt never wear white shoes after Labor Day? Well, it looks like it’s officially been tossed out the window. In fact, it seems today’s style set—including actresses, models, bloggers, and editors—are tooling around in nothing but white shoes this winter.
The most prevalent type we’ve spotted: stark-white heels or wedges with a super-pointed toe, paired with seasonally-appropriate outfits (warm coats, hats, and cozy scarves, in many cases). What’s so refreshing about the white-shoes-in-winter trend is that it’s simply so fresh. Since the “rule” was followed so closely in the past, it’s not something we’ve seen a great deal of until now.
We’re also aware that it’s a mega-trend because every retailer is offering their own take on the pointed white heel, including fast-fashion favorites like Zara and H&M (whose been particularly adept at hawking several types this season). Another reason why it’s worth picking up a pair today? You can wear ’em all year long!
To understand how to better wear white heels in winter, click though the gallery and let us know: Are you planning to pick up a pair soon?
Pair your pointy white pumps with a slim-cut suit and casual T-shirt like actress Thandie Newton did at a screening in January. So chic!
Photo: Getty
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DIRECTV
We're loving how blogger Camille Charrière integrated sharp white wedges into her casual look.
Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow
You wouldn't think pairing stark-white wedges with winter staples like a fur coat, scarf, and a beanie would necessarily work, but this showgoer during Milan Fashion Week shows us how it's done. Come spring, her outfit will look just as chic without the coat.
Photo: Imaxtree
We noticed quite a bit of white shoe/black sock pairing during Fashion Month, and this girl's got the look down pat.
Photo: Imaxtree
Lane Crawford buyer, Tiffany Hsu, works the monochromatic trend and caps off her shades-of-white ensemble with Stella McCartney heels.
Photo: Getty
FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Kerry Washington attends a "Django Unchained" Berlin photocall in a Louis Vuitton dress and white pointed pumps.
Photo: Getty
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
We love how actress Jenna Elfman punctuates a basic white T-shirt and white heels with a pair neutral trousers. This look would also work well with blue jeans, black trousers, or wide-leg printed silk pants.
Photo: Getty
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Speaking of silky pants and pointed white shoes ...
Photo: We Wore What
A bold ensemble is perfectly capped off with a pair of white pumps.
Photo: Imaxtree
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova attended Fashion Week in a chic suit, overcoat and—you guessed it!—a pair of white pointy heels.
Photo: Getty
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors
White heels pair well with cropped black pants and a classic trench.
Photo: Vanity Fair
Blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What paired her pointy white wedges with sportif-chic trousers and a baseball cap. Score!
Photo: We Wore What
Blogger Nicole Warne of Gary Pepper Girl takes on winter and spring'a monochromatic trend, with an all-white look—right down to the shoes.
Photo: Imaxtree
We love how this gal's white pumps (and ankle straps) freshen up this relatively basic ensemble.
Photo: Imaxtree