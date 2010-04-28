Fashion Trend Report – Longer Hems For Spring

Above, clockwise from top left: Dannijo Paradis necklace ($845) at netaporter.com; BCBG Max Azria Spring 2010 runway; Lena Erziak drawstring bucket bag ($352) at shopatmilk.com; Diane von Furstenberg wedge sandals ($295) at nordstrom.com; RM by Roland Mouret zygia latticed cotton belt ($485) at netaporter.com.

Usually there’s an inverse relationship when it comes to temperature and skirt length: the higher the number on the thermometer, the shorter our hems become. This summer, however, take a cue from the Spring 2010 runway shows and opt for longer hemmed dresses instead. From Chlo to BCBG Max Azria, designers had it in for a breezy, long and elegant silhouette.

Pair your longer-hemmed dress with stylish and comfortable wedge sandals like the pair from DvF above or for a more affordable option, try these neutral J. Crew numbers ($175) that will take you from lazy afternoons on the beach to fun nights out on the town. Not one for billowy dresses? Spice things up by adding some extra cinch with a geometrically eye-catching belt (like the one from RM by Roland Mouret above). And perhaps most importantly, dont be afraid to accessorize: pair your maxi with a chunky and colorful bib necklace (we got ours from Dannijo) that will take your summer dress from cute and casual to chic and party-ready before you can say “time to catch the Jitney!”

For more options on the longer hem trend, check out four of our favorite summer picks below.

Above, L to R: Halston silk maxi dress, $895 at netaporter.com; Forever 21 tribal maxi dress, $14.50 at forever21.com; Max Azria silk-georgette reptile print tunic, $450 at netaporter.com; Fendi cashmere and silk-blend dress, $1,315 at netaporter.com.



