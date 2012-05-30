Fashion Overload: 7 Trends We’re Ready To Retire

Look, we’re all victim to the latest trends (even if they’re a stretch for our personal style). Rewind to last February when spring fashion hit the racks, we were at first completely stoked to see similar looks to what we salivated over during fashion week. But then alas, we started becoming way too used to seeing the same look over and over again (what’s the problem with thinking outside of the box once in a while?)

I confess, even I’m totally guilty. The pink floral jeans I claimed a necessity in March aren’t even an option to wear in this 80+ degree temperatures. My red velvet lace up jazz shoes have been relocated to my storage unit and not just because they left horrific blisters on my ankles. I’ve found to avoid such catastrophes I’ve started to incorporate some of the season’s fads in a more demure way that is totally simpler — and way more economical.

With the dreadful task of closet cleaning upon us, we have compiled a thorough list of trends we simple cannot stand to see any longer. Click through our list in the gallery above of looks we’ll be happy to retire.

What trends do you think are a snooze fest? Tell us in the comments section below!