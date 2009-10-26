Trend for Less: Chloe’s Casual Elegance

Hannah MacGibbon‘s second season with Chloe had us wanting every piece that she designed for the Fall Collection.

We were impressed with the use of color and cut throughout; high waisted cuffed pants and shorts graced the runway in beautiful shades of khaki, tan, and salt and peppered grays. Mixing and matching silks with knits, paired with beautiful khaki boots and to-die-for thigh-high, over-the-knee boots. Now you can make this Chloe look appear in your closet with a few clicks of your mouse, at less than half the cost of the original.

(1)Topshop Wool Parka Jacket, $135, at Topshop.com; (2) Forever 21 Dominique Beaded Tunic, $29.80, at Forever21.com; (3) Burn Out Scarf, $9.99, at thefind.com; (4) Rogan Brice Short, $96, at lagarconne.com; (5) Grandpa’s Woven Leather Watch, $38, at urbanoutfitters.com; (6) Cosmic Headband, $32, at anthropologie.com; (7) Gold Bubble and Rhinestone Cocktail Ring, $38, at antropologie.com; (8) Cole Haan Genevieve Triangle Tote, $276.50, at bloomingdales.com; (9) Kimchi Foldover Bootie, $40, at urbanoutfitters.com; (10) Double Wrap Belt, $44.99, at bananarepublic.gap.com.