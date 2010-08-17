StyleCaster
Share

Trend Forecasting: 20 Statement Earrings To Buy Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Trend Forecasting: 20 Statement Earrings To Buy Now

Kerry Pieri
by
Trend Forecasting: 20 Statement Earrings To Buy Now
21 Start slideshow

It’s not breaking news that fashion is a cyclical animal. We’re given little reason as style conscious girls not to become accessories hoarders. What was once pass and tired can become the next big thing in a matter of a season, some spot on street style shots and blog post-worthy editorials. Right this second, I am ready to argue that the statement, chandelier, shoulder grazing, face framing earring is making its way back into the fashion lexicon.

On the models at Isabel Marant, Oscar de la Renta and Vena Cava for Fall, the statement earring is on our radar but its hardly infiltrated the masses. Get ahead of the game with 20 amazing statement earrings in the slideshow above.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

A chic runway statement at Vena Cava.

Rhinestone and brass earrings, $178, by Fallon Jewelry

Gold clip-on earrings, $295, by Yves Saint Laurent

Beaded fringe earrings, $98, by Citrine by the Stones

Etched Cherokee earrings, $5.80, by Forever 21

Gold bar drop earrings, $25.28, by French Connection

Drop earrings with titanium, $205, by Marcia Moran

Snake chain and pearl earrings, $40, by Topshop

Swarovski crystal drape earrings, $227, by Danni Jo

Blue layer drop earrings, $16.85, by Oasis Glamstock

Chain and ball earrings, $16.85, by Asos

Croc embossed rose gold earrings, $250, by Gala

Two stone drop earrings, $28, by Chico's

Lizard and gold plated earrings, $170, by Kara by Kara Ross

Feather earrings, $24, by Urban Outfitters

Crystal and metal earrings, $390, by Erickson Beamon

Diamond duster earrings, $18, by Nasty Gal

Turquoise and gold earrings, $450, by Isharya

Black gem dangle earrings, $24, by Need Supply

Crystal chandelier earrings, $68, by J.Crew

Extra long gold earrings, $45, by Lisa Stewart

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Camilla And Marc: The Sister-Brother Line Melds Aussie Vibes With High Fashion...

Camilla And Marc: The Sister-Brother Line Melds Aussie Vibes With High Fashion...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share