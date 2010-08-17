Trend Forecasting: 20 Statement Earrings To Buy Now

It’s not breaking news that fashion is a cyclical animal. We’re given little reason as style conscious girls not to become accessories hoarders. What was once pass and tired can become the next big thing in a matter of a season, some spot on street style shots and blog post-worthy editorials. Right this second, I am ready to argue that the statement, chandelier, shoulder grazing, face framing earring is making its way back into the fashion lexicon.

On the models at Isabel Marant, Oscar de la Renta and Vena Cava for Fall, the statement earring is on our radar but its hardly infiltrated the masses. Get ahead of the game with 20 amazing statement earrings in the slideshow above.